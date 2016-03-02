Africa allows sales of U.S. poultry, pork beef: USTR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Africa has allowed American chicken, pork and beef products to go on sale throughout the country, meeting benchmarks for resolving a trade dispute with the United States, Washington’s top trade office said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said that if sustained, the South African sales will end 15 years of barriers to the U.S. poultry products and are a key step towards President Barack Obama lifting his threat of suspending South Africa’s benefits under a U.S.-Africa free trade deal.