FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa allows sales of U.S. poultry, pork beef: USTR
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 2, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Africa allows sales of U.S. poultry, pork beef: USTR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Africa has allowed American chicken, pork and beef products to go on sale throughout the country, meeting benchmarks for resolving a trade dispute with the United States, Washington’s top trade office said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said that if sustained, the South African sales will end 15 years of barriers to the U.S. poultry products and are a key step towards President Barack Obama lifting his threat of suspending South Africa’s benefits under a U.S.-Africa free trade deal.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.