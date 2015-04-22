Eleven held in South Africa in crackdown on anti-foreigner violence

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African authorities arrested 11 men in Johannesburg late on Tuesday suspected of involvement in violence against immigrants, local television news reported.

The men were held during a joint raid by the police and army on a Johannesburg hostel, it said on Wednesday.

A wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in trouble spots in Durban and Johannesburg, to where the government announced the deployment of defense forces on Tuesday.