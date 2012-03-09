South Africa says has no plan to contest Wal-Mart ruling

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s government has no immediate plan to contest a court ruling against its appeal of Wal-Mart’s (WMT.N) $2.4 billion acquisition of local retailer Massmart (MSMJ.J), a senior minister said on Friday.

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel made the comment at a media briefing.

The Competition Appeal Court earlier on Friday shot down the government’s request to have the deal re-examined, although it did rule that about 500 previously fired workers should be reinstated.