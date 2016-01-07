Johannesburg temperature hits record high as South Africa drought persists

A women carries her belongings on her head as she walks past a Barclays logo in Johannesburg December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s financial hub Johannesburg hit a record temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the South African Weather Service said, as a drought persisted in Africa’s largest producer of maize.

The previous record of 36.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in November 2015, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the capital Pretoria scaled a new high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, from a previous record of 41, with the latest rolling heat wave to scorch South Africa expected to last until Friday.

South Africa may need to import as much as 5 million tonnes of maize this year, roughly half of its requirements, because of its worst drought in three decades, the country’s largest producer group said on Wednesday.