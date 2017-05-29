FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa weather service says likelihood of El Nino this year has decreased
May 29, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 3 months ago

South Africa weather service says likelihood of El Nino this year has decreased

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Weather Service has said the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern, which brought a scorching drought to southern Africa last year, returning later this year has decreased.

"There is still an expectation that an El Nino event would occur during the coming spring/summer seasons; however, the likelihood has decreased from the previous month's expectation," it said in its monthly forecast seen by Reuters on Monday.

The weather service had said earlier this month that the El Nino weather pattern could return in the spring or summer season which usually occurs from September to October.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia

