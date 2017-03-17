FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
South Africa's ANC welcomes court ruling on grants fiasco
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's ANC welcomes court ruling on grants fiasco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday welcomed a top court decision ordering the government to pay social grants on April 1 via its current provider, a bid to end a fiasco threatening the flow of benefits to 17 million people.

"The ANC holds the view that the regrettable events over the past few weeks were unnecessary and should have never happened ... Government must thoroughly investigate actions of those involved and act decisively against those responsible for this embarrassing and undesirable situation," it said.

The ANC's tone was a striking contrast to President Jacob Zuma who told parliament on Thursday there was no crisis while defending Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who has been widely blamed for the debacle.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.