FILE PHOTO: Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, walks out of the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town, South Africa, after spending 27 years in apartheid jails in this February 11, 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Winnie Madikizela Mandela,ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, attends the inauguration ceremony of South African President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien/Pool/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, is "absolutely fine" after being admitted to hospital for observation, her spokesman said on Friday.

Doctors decided on Wednesday to keep the 80-year-old former first lady in hospital after she underwent a routine checkup.

"I was with her and she's absolutely fine," spokesman Victor Dlamini told television broadcaster eNCA.

Madikizela-Mandela spent several weeks in hospital last year for back surgery.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Gareth Jones)