a year ago
South Africa's Zuma complains about abuse from opposition parties
#World News
September 13, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Zuma complains about abuse from opposition parties

President Jacob Zuma speaks during his question and answer session in Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 13, 2016.Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma complained on Tuesday about being abused by opposition parties whenever he addressed parliament and asked the House Speaker to take action to address the issue.

"Each time when I come here, I am abused by members of your parliament, because instead of answering questions I sit here being called a criminal, a thief. I think this house must do something about it," he said in parliament.

In a rebuke that hit Zuma financially and politically, the Constitutional Court ordered him in March to return some of the $16 million spent on enhancing his private residence, triggering claims by opposition parties that he should resign. Zuma denied he had acted dishonestly over the upgrade.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
