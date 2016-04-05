South Africa's ruling ANC damaged by Zuma scandal: parliamentary chief whip

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC has been harmed by the fallout from a court ruling that President Jacob Zuma breached the constitution by failing to repay some of the state funds used for upgrades to his private home, its parliamentary chief whip said on Tuesday.

“There has been damage on the part of the ANC. We need to go down on the ground and explain exactly what happened. We still have a lot to do,” Jackson Mthembu, chief whip of the African National Congress told reporters after the party quashed a motion launched by the opposition to impeach Zuma.