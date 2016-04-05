FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ruling ANC damaged by Zuma scandal: parliamentary chief whip
April 5, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

South Africa's ruling ANC damaged by Zuma scandal: parliamentary chief whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling ANC has been harmed by the fallout from a court ruling that President Jacob Zuma breached the constitution by failing to repay some of the state funds used for upgrades to his private home, its parliamentary chief whip said on Tuesday.

“There has been damage on the part of the ANC. We need to go down on the ground and explain exactly what happened. We still have a lot to do,” Jackson Mthembu, chief whip of the African National Congress told reporters after the party quashed a motion launched by the opposition to impeach Zuma.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

