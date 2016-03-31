Top ANC official says cannot declare no confidence vote in South Africa's Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The general secretary of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Thursday he had no authority to declare a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on behalf of the party.

Gwede Mantashe’s comments came hours after the constitutional court ordered Zuma to repay the state some of the $16 million spent on upgrades to his private home, saying he had failed to “uphold, defend and respect” the constitution.