FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Africa's Zuma says not against anti-graft investigation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 3 months ago

South Africa's Zuma says not against anti-graft investigation

President Jacob Zuma addresses Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, May 31, 2017.Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday he would not oppose an investigation into allegations that he and some allies in the ruling African National Congress have been unduly influenced by outside business interests.

The Public Protector, an anti-corruption watchdog, published a report in November that alleged Zuma and colleagues were influenced in appointing ministers and issuing tenders by the Guptas, a wealthy family of businessmen.

The watchdog recommended a more detailed investigation but Zuma initially criticised its findings as unfair.

Outside influence in government decision making is popularly known as "state capture" in South Africa.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.