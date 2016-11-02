FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
South Africa's Zuma withdraws application to delay Gupta report
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 8:23 AM / 10 months ago

South Africa's Zuma withdraws application to delay Gupta report

President Jacob Zuma speaks during his question and answer session in Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 13, 2016.Mike Hutchings /File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn an application to delay the release of a report over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends, his lawyer told a Pretoria court on Wednesday. He gave no reasons.

The release of the report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, was suspended on Oct. 14 after Zuma's application to the High Court. The hearing was due to run into its second day on Wednesday.

Opposition parties, civic groups, unions and businesses held marches in Pretoria and some chanted outside the court in a protest against Zuma and a string of scandals linked to him.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

