9 months ago
South Africa's Zuma files court application to block influence peddling report
December 3, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 9 months ago

South Africa's Zuma files court application to block influence peddling report

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the crowd.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has asked the High Court to set aside an anti-corruption watchdog report that called for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government, his office said on Saturday.

The watchdog's report, released on Nov. 2, focused on allegations that businessman brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta had influenced the appointment of ministers. Zuma and the Gupta brothers have denied the accusations.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Toby Chopra

