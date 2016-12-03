South Africa's Zuma files court application to block influence peddling report

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has asked the High Court to set aside an anti-corruption watchdog report that called for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government, his office said on Saturday.

The watchdog's report, released on Nov. 2, focused on allegations that businessman brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta had influenced the appointment of ministers. Zuma and the Gupta brothers have denied the accusations.