FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African President Zuma discharged from hospital
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

South African President Zuma discharged from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening after being admitted the previous day for a routine health check, the President’s office said in a statement.

“The president will continue to rest for a few days and will work mainly from home during the rest period,” Jeff Radebe, a minister in the president’s office, said in the statement.

Zuma’s office said his doctors had felt he needed to be hospitalized for a thorough check-up after a grueling election campaign, which saw him elected to a second term in May.

Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.