South Africa's President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation address at the opening session of Parliament in Cape Town, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Schalk van Zuydam/Pool

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday that 2.7 million households would be affected by a drought disaster which has hammered agricultural output, pushed up food prices and increased unemployment.

Zuma told parliament that 450 million rand ($29 million) has been allocated by government for drought relief.