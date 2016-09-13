FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Zuma says no war between Presidency and Treasury

President Jacob Zuma gestures during his question and answer session in Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 13, 2016.Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that the Presidency was not at war with the Treasury after reports that an elite police unit was investigating Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Some analysts say Zuma's allies are behind the investigation in a bid to remove Gordhan, but Zuma denied this was the case.

"There is no war between the Presidency and the Treasury. I am clarifying that point. It must be as clear as anything - there is no war between the Presidency and the Treasury," he told parliament in answer to a question.

Reorting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
