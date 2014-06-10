FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma misses cabinet meeting to rest
#World News
June 10, 2014 / 6:34 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Zuma misses cabinet meeting to rest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African President Jacob Zuma takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma will miss a cabinet meeting on Tuesday as he continues to rest after being admitted to hospital for health checks over the weekend, the presidency said.

“President Jacob Zuma continues to rest at home this week and will not attend the Cabinet Lekgotla,” a presidency statement said, adding that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would chair the June 10-12 meeting.

Zuma was admitted to hospital for tests on Saturday and was released the following day as doctors were satisfied with his condition, government officials said. [ID:nL2N0OP0DM]

The hospital stay followed an announcement from his office on Friday that the 72-year-old would take a few days off from public appearances after a tiring campaign for a May 7 election in which he was elected for a second term.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

