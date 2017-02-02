South Africa watchdog mulls opposing Zuma plan to block influence peddling report

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.

The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated watchdog, released the report in November last year, after a probe over allegations of influence-peddling against Zuma.

While stopping short of conclusive findings, the report by the watchdog has increased political pressure on Zuma by calling for an investigation into whether he, some cabinet members and some state companies acted improperly.