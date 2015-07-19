FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Zuma discharged from hospital after surgery
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Zuma discharged from hospital after surgery

South African President Jacob Zuma attends the summit of the Southern African Development Community in Harare, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing a scheduled procedure the previous day to remove gallstones, the presidency said.

“Doctors are pleased with the outcome of the operation. The President will spend the next few days resting and recuperating at home,” a statement from Zuma’s office said.

The presidency said on Saturday the gallstones were discovered about two months ago during a routine medical check-up.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.