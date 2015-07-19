South Africa's Zuma discharged from hospital after surgery

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing a scheduled procedure the previous day to remove gallstones, the presidency said.

“Doctors are pleased with the outcome of the operation. The President will spend the next few days resting and recuperating at home,” a statement from Zuma’s office said.

The presidency said on Saturday the gallstones were discovered about two months ago during a routine medical check-up.