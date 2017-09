South Africa's President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation address at the opening session of Parliament in Cape Town, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Schalk van Zuydam/Pool

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday one of his government’s main goals was to avoid a sovereign credit downgrade to ‘junk’ status, a move he said would affect everyone in the country.