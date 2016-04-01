South Africa's opposition says will take necessary action to remove Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance will take any steps necessary to remove President Jacob Zuma from his post, should parliament fail to do so, its leader said on Friday.
The DA said it had started proceedings to impeach Zuma after the country’s highest court ruled on Thursday he had violated the Constitution by ignoring an order to repay some of the state money spent on improvements to his private home.
