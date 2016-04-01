FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's opposition says will take necessary action to remove Zuma
#World News
April 1, 2016

South Africa's opposition says will take necessary action to remove Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at a Human Rights Day rally in Durban, South Africa, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance will take any steps necessary to remove President Jacob Zuma from his post, should parliament fail to do so, its leader said on Friday.

The DA said it had started proceedings to impeach Zuma after the country’s highest court ruled on Thursday he had violated the Constitution by ignoring an order to repay some of the state money spent on improvements to his private home.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
