FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Zuma appeals against corruption charges ruling
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Zuma appeals against corruption charges ruling

President Jacob Zuma looks on as members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party raise objections before being evicted from Parliament during his question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma is appealing against a court ruling that corruption charges against him should be reinstated, his office said.

“The President believes that the decision of the Court affects him directly and is of a strong view that the Court erred in several respects in its decision,” it said in a statement released late on Monday.

The Pretoria High Court last month ordered a review of a 2009 decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to set aside hundreds of charges against Zuma, terming it “irrational”.

Zuma’s office said the court made a mistake in saying the National Director of Public Prosecutions was not entitled to terminate a prosecution on the basis of misconduct and abuse of the process.

“President Zuma believes that the appeal raises important issues of law and fact and also believes that the appeal has reasonable prospects of success,” the Presidency said.

The National Prosecuting Authority said earlier on Monday it would also appeal the Pretoria court ruling, which could have lead to 783 corruption charges being reinstated against Zuma.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.