South Africa's Zuma appeals against corruption charges ruling

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma is appealing against a court ruling that corruption charges against him should be reinstated, his office said.

“The President believes that the decision of the Court affects him directly and is of a strong view that the Court erred in several respects in its decision,” it said in a statement released late on Monday.

The Pretoria High Court last month ordered a review of a 2009 decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to set aside hundreds of charges against Zuma, terming it “irrational”.

Zuma’s office said the court made a mistake in saying the National Director of Public Prosecutions was not entitled to terminate a prosecution on the basis of misconduct and abuse of the process.

“President Zuma believes that the appeal raises important issues of law and fact and also believes that the appeal has reasonable prospects of success,” the Presidency said.

The National Prosecuting Authority said earlier on Monday it would also appeal the Pretoria court ruling, which could have lead to 783 corruption charges being reinstated against Zuma.