10 months ago
South Africa's anti-graft watchdog to keep Zuma report until court case heard
#World News
October 19, 2016 / 10:29 AM / 10 months ago

South Africa's anti-graft watchdog to keep Zuma report until court case heard

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma makes opening remarks during the official opening of the U.N.'s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Sandton in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 24, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The new head of South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday she would not release a report on allegations of political interference by President Jacob Zuma's allies pending completion of a court case on the matter.

The court will on Nov. 1 hear an application by Zuma that the report be held back because he has not had the chance to question witnesses and review any evidence that implicated him.

Three Indian-born businessmen -- Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and companies they control -- are the subject of an official investigation into allegations that they have had undue influence over Zuma.

The president has denied granting undue influence to the brothers and they have denied seeking it.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
