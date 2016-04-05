FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African parliament begins debate on motion to impeach Zuma
April 5, 2016 / 2:22 PM / a year ago

South African parliament begins debate on motion to impeach Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament began a debate on Tuesday on a motion to impeach President Jacob Zuma after the constitutional court ruled that he breached the constitution by ignoring an order to repay some of the $16 million in state funds spent on his private home.

The debate was delayed for more than an hour after the opposition demanded Speaker Baleka Mbete recuse herself, stating that she was also cited in the case against Zuma.

Following consultations with lawmakers, Mbete ruled that she would preside over the debate. At the conclusion of the debate, parliament will vote on the motion to remove Zuma, who was not in the assembly.

Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

