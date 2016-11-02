FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African judge orders Gupta report be released by 11.00 a.m. ET
November 2, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 10 months ago

South African judge orders Gupta report be released by 11.00 a.m. ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - A South African judge ruled on Wednesday that a report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft watchdog, over alleged influence peddling in government must be released by 11.00 a.m. ET.

President Jacob Zuma had earlier dropped a court bid to delay the release of the report, without giving reasons. In his challenge, Zuma had wanted to question witnesses himself and give evidence before any public release of the report.

The judge said the report must be released via the Public Protector's website.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
