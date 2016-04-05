South Africa's Manuel joins those saying Zuma should resign

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel, who served under Nelson Mandela for 11 years, said on Tuesday President Jacob Zuma should resign after a scathing constitutional court ruling over state spending on his private home.
“I think it’s in all our interest that the President actually steps aside,” Manuel said in an interview published online by the Soweto TV channel as Zuma faced an impeachment debate in parliament.
