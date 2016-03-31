South Africa's ANC's 'Top Six' to meet over Zuma ruling

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The top six leaders of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will meet to discuss the implications of a court ruling ordering President Jacob Zuma to repay the state for upgrades to his private home, a party spokeswoman said.

The Constitutional Court found that Zuma was liable for a portion of the $16 million spent on upgrades to his residence, and said he had also failed to “uphold, defend and respect” the constitution.