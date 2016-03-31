FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC's 'Top Six' to meet over Zuma ruling
March 31, 2016

South Africa's ANC's 'Top Six' to meet over Zuma ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The top six leaders of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will meet to discuss the implications of a court ruling ordering President Jacob Zuma to repay the state for upgrades to his private home, a party spokeswoman said.

The Constitutional Court found that Zuma was liable for a portion of the $16 million spent on upgrades to his residence, and said he had also failed to “uphold, defend and respect” the constitution.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley

