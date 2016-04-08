FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gupta holding firm approached South African government over closed bank accounts: company memo
April 8, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Gupta holding firm approached South African government over closed bank accounts: company memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Oakbay Investments approached government departments including the presidency to express “deep disappointment” over decisions by banks to close its accounts, a company memo seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

“The closure of our bank accounts has made it virtually impossible to do business in South Africa,” the memo said.

A number of South African companies, including First National Bank (FNB), Barclays Africa, KPMG and Sasfin have closed the accounts of Oakbay Investments, the holding company for the Gupta family’s businesses, following allegations over their relationship with President Zuma.

The presidency was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
