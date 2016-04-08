Gupta holding firm approached South African government over closed bank accounts: company memo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Oakbay Investments approached government departments including the presidency to express “deep disappointment” over decisions by banks to close its accounts, a company memo seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

“The closure of our bank accounts has made it virtually impossible to do business in South Africa,” the memo said.

A number of South African companies, including First National Bank (FNB), Barclays Africa, KPMG and Sasfin have closed the accounts of Oakbay Investments, the holding company for the Gupta family’s businesses, following allegations over their relationship with President Zuma.

The presidency was not immediately available to comment.