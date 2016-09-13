Zuma says South Africa's nuclear expansion plan on despite tight funds

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday that a process by the government to expand nuclear power generation was continuing despite the Treasury saying funds for the project were not immediately available.
Africa's most industrialized country has said it intends to build new nuclear power stations to reduce its heavy dependence on coal but critics have said the costs will be prohibitive and have questioned the transparency around the process.
Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Stoddard