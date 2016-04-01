Opposition leader says Zuma is 'misleading' South Africa on Nkandla

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s opposition leader on Friday dismissed President Jacob Zuma’s excuses for his handling of a 2014 watchdog report into a $16 million state-funded improvement to his private home as misleading.

“The president is misleading South Africa. He said repeatedly, he always wanted to pay. He never wanted to pay,” Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane told Reuters after Zuma addressed the nation, the day after a scathing constitutional court ruling on the Nkandla matter.