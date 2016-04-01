FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition leader says Zuma is 'misleading' South Africa on Nkandla
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Opposition leader says Zuma is 'misleading' South Africa on Nkandla

Leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane speaks during a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s opposition leader on Friday dismissed President Jacob Zuma’s excuses for his handling of a 2014 watchdog report into a $16 million state-funded improvement to his private home as misleading.

“The president is misleading South Africa. He said repeatedly, he always wanted to pay. He never wanted to pay,” Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane told Reuters after Zuma addressed the nation, the day after a scathing constitutional court ruling on the Nkandla matter.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard

