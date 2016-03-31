FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former leader in South Africa's ANC says Zuma should step down
March 31, 2016

Former leader in South Africa's ANC says Zuma should step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A former top official in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has called for President Jacob Zuma to step down after the Constitutional Court found Zuma liable for a portion of the $16 million spent on upgrades to his residence, television news ENCA reported on Thursday.

“The whole country now waits with bated breath to hear whether he, and my party, the ANC, will do the right thing and relieve us of this crippling nightmare,” Mathews Phosa, a former treasurer general of the party, was quoted as saying by the station.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

