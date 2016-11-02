South Africa's Zuma withdrew delay bid against Gupta report in interest of justice: presidency

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma withdrew his application to delay the release of a report over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends, in the interests of justice the Presidency said on Wednesday.

A judge then ordered that the report be released by 1100 ET on Wednesday.

"In the interest of justice and speedy resolution of the matter, the president decided to withdraw his application," the Presidency said in a statement. "The president will give consideration to the contents of the report in order to ascertain whether it should be a subject of a court challenge."