South Africa's Zuma to weigh court ruling against him: presidency

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has noted and will give consideration to a court ruling that a 2009 decision to drop 783 corruption charges against him should be reviewed, the Presidency said on Friday.

“These charges were formally withdrawn by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg during April 2009 and as such there is no pending litigation before court against President Zuma,” Zuma’s office said in a statement.

“As a party to the proceedings, the President has noted the decision of the court and will give consideration to the judgment and its consequences and the remedies available in terms of our law.”