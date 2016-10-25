South Africa's Zuma to suspend disbarred prosecutors

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma will suspend two deputy national prosecutors, at least one of whom is seen as a key ally of the president, after a High Court in September disbarred them.

"President Jacob Zuma has given notice, of his intention to suspend two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions, Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from office, pending an enquiry into their fitness to hold office," the presidency said in a statement.

The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and domestic media have described Jiba as close to Zuma, who is accused of filling key positions in the bureaucracy, including justice system, with pliant figures who can protect him and associates from censure. He and his allies dismiss the allegations.