South African police fire stun grenades, water canon at anti-Zuma protesters

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African police fired stun grenades and water cannon to disperse protesters who marched towards President Jacob Zuma's offices in the capital Pretoria on Wednesday, demanding that he quit over what they called poor leadership.
Zuma had earlier dropped a court bid to delay the release of a report into the political influence wielded by his close allies. A judge then ordered that the report be released by 1500 GMT on Wednesday.
