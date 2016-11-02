FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
South African police fire stun grenades, water canon at anti-Zuma protesters
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

South African police fire stun grenades, water canon at anti-Zuma protesters

Protestors call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside court in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016.Mike Hutchings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African police fired stun grenades and water cannon to disperse protesters who marched towards President Jacob Zuma's offices in the capital Pretoria on Wednesday, demanding that he quit over what they called poor leadership.

Zuma had earlier dropped a court bid to delay the release of a report into the political influence wielded by his close allies. A judge then ordered that the report be released by 1500 GMT on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.