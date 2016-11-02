FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa graft watchdog calls for commission to probe influence peddling in government
November 2, 2016 / 3:04 PM / 10 months ago

South Africa graft watchdog calls for commission to probe influence peddling in government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, has recommended that a commission of inquiry headed by a judge be set up within 30 days to investigate alleged influence peddling in government.

In a report released on Wednesday, Madonsela said the commission should present the its findings and recommendations to the president within 180 days.

The release of the report was suspended on Oct. 14 after President Jacob Zuma's application to the High Court. Zuma on Wednesday withdrew his court challenge to delay the report, and a judge ordered that it be released.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams

