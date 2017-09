JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said on Thursday early estimates of the cost of non-security upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s personal residence were around 10 million rand.

However, Madonsela cautioned that this would probably not be the final figure that Zuma has to repay as it was arrived at early in the investigation into the renovations that overall cost 240 million rand ($16.3 million).