South Africa's Zuma respects court ruling on private home upgrades: government

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma respects a top court judgment that ruled he should repay the state some of the $16 million spent on upgrades to his private home, the government said on Thursday.
“The President will reflect on the judgment and its implications on the state and government, and will in consultation with other impacted institutions of state determine the appropriate action,” the government said in a statement.
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Stoddard