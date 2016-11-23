FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma hits out at state capture report implicating him
November 23, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 9 months ago

South Africa's Zuma hits out at state capture report implicating him

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, November 18, 2016.Rogan Ward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African president Jacob Zuma hit out at an anti-corruption watchdog investigation implicating him, telling parliament on Wednesday that the process had been "unfair" to him and that the probe was carried out "in a funny way".

Zuma, who has denied any wrongdoing, also said the anti-graft watchdog could not prescribe setting up any judicial commission of inquiry.

The Public Protector report, released on Nov. 2 and entitled "State of Capture", stopped short of reaching conclusive findings against the president, some of his ministers and heads of state-owned companies. It recommended that a judicial probe be conducted to make a determination on the allegations.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

