FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's parliament approves 5 percent pay hike for Zuma
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 4, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's parliament approves 5 percent pay hike for Zuma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town, June 4, 2015. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament, where the ruling ANC party has a comfortable majority, approved a 5 percent salary increase for President Jacob Zuma on Thursday, giving him annual pay of just under 3 million rand (about $240,000).

Two days ago public sector unions threatened to abandon a recent wage hike deal after the government said it would raise salaries by 6.4 percent for the first of a three-year deal and not the 7 percent agreed earlier.

Opposition parties opposed the pay hike for Zuma, arguing that he had already unduly benefited from state-funded upgrades to his rural home, which cost over $20 million in total.

But the ANC said in a statement that its “chief whip welcomes the national assembly’s approval of the recommendation by the Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers’ 5 percent salary increase for the 2014-2015 financial year.”

The increases will also apply to the salaries of the deputy president, government ministers, their deputies and members of parliament.

Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.