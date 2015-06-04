South Africa's parliament approves 5 percent pay hike for Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town, June 4, 2015. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament, where the ruling ANC party has a comfortable majority, approved a 5 percent salary increase for President Jacob Zuma on Thursday, giving him annual pay of just under 3 million rand (about $240,000).

Two days ago public sector unions threatened to abandon a recent wage hike deal after the government said it would raise salaries by 6.4 percent for the first of a three-year deal and not the 7 percent agreed earlier.

Opposition parties opposed the pay hike for Zuma, arguing that he had already unduly benefited from state-funded upgrades to his rural home, which cost over $20 million in total.

But the ANC said in a statement that its “chief whip welcomes the national assembly’s approval of the recommendation by the Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers’ 5 percent salary increase for the 2014-2015 financial year.”

The increases will also apply to the salaries of the deputy president, government ministers, their deputies and members of parliament.