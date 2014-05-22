FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK insurer Saga prices $3.4 billion listing at bottom of range
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 22, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UK insurer Saga prices $3.4 billion listing at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - UK over-50s insurance firm Saga IPO-SAGA.L has priced its London listing at the bottom of its original range, two sources familiar with the matter said, the latest sign of weakness in an increasingly choppy listings market.

Saga’s shares will be priced at 185 pence ($3.12) each, the sources said on Thursday, the bottom of a range that originally went up to 245 pence.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that a price of 185 pence would give Saga an equity value of 2.03 billion pounds ($3.43 billion).

Saga, which is owned by private equity firms Permira PERM.UL, Charterhouse CHCAP.UL and CVC CVC.UL, is selling 550 million pounds of new shares in its initial public offering (IPO).

There is a 15 percent greenshoe for secondary shares, allowing shareholders to sell down their stakes if demand proves sufficient, the two sources said.

The company has grown from a travel company in the seaside town of Folkestone to a pan-service giant offering everything from a dating service to dieting tips to its base of 2.1 million customers.

Saga was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.