Factbox: Key Screen Actors Guild Award nominees

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominees for their 19th annual Screen Actors Guild awards on Wednesday, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on January 27 in Los Angeles.

Following are nominees in key film and television categories:

FILM:

Best Ensemble Cast

“Argo”

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Best Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”

Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Maggie Smith, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

TELEVISION:

Best Ensemble Cast, Drama

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“Mad Men”

Best Actor, Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Actress, Drama

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Best Ensemble Cast, Comedy

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Nurse Jackie”

“The Office”

Best Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Best Actress, Comedy

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”

Best Actor, Television Movie/Miniseries

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Bill Paxton, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Best Actress, Television Movie/Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Charlotte Rampling, “Restless”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

Alfre Woodard, “Steel Magnolias”