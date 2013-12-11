Factbox: Key Screen Actors Guild Award nominees

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominees for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild awards on Wednesday, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on January 18 in Los Angeles.

Following are nominees in key film and television categories:

FILM:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

“12 Years a Slave”

“American Hustle”

“August: Osage County”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

BEST ACTOR

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

TELEVISION:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Kerry Washington, “Scandal”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“Arrested Development” (Netflix)

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Veep” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

BEST ACTOR, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES

Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”

Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

Jeremy Irons, “The Hollow Crown”

Rob Lowe, “Killing Kennedy”

Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”

BEST ACTRESS, TELEVISION MOVIE/MINISERIES

Angela Bassett, “Betty & Coretta”

Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”

Holly Hunter, “Top of the Lake”

Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”

Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”