Factbox: Key Screen Actors Guild Award nominees

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominees for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild awards on Wednesday, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on January 18 in Los Angeles.
Following are nominees in key film and television categories:
“12 Years a Slave”
“American Hustle”
“August: Osage County”
“Dallas Buyers Club”
“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Homeland” (Showtime)
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
“30 Rock” (NBC)
“Arrested Development” (Netflix)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“Veep” (HBO)
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Jeremy Irons, “The Hollow Crown”
Rob Lowe, “Killing Kennedy”
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Angela Bassett, “Betty & Coretta”
Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”
Holly Hunter, “Top of the Lake”
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”
