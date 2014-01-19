Factbox: List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild on Saturday announced winners of its annual awards for best performances in film and television in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles. Puerto Rican singer-actress Rita Moreno was given a lifetime achievement honor.
Below is a full list of winners in both film and TV categories:
“American Hustle”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker