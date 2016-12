LONDON British software company Sage Group is evaluating potential strategic options for its North American payments business, including a sale, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which was responding to recent media speculation, said there can be no certainty that the evaluation will lead to any transaction.

Shares in Sage closed Tuesday at 619.5 pence, valuing the group at 6.7 billion pounds ($8.48 billion).

($1 = 0.7902 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)