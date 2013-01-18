BP says hundreds of oil workers evacuated from Algeria

LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers from international oil companies have been evacuated from Algeria on Thursday and many more will follow, BP said on Friday following the al-Qaeda-linked attack on a major gas facility.

“Three flights left Algeria yesterday, carrying a total of eleven BP employees alongside several hundred staff from other companies,” BP said in a statement.

The first flight arrived in London, the second two flights landed in Palma in Majorca overnight and staff on these planes are expected to transfer on to final destinations on Friday.

“A fourth plane is expected to transport further staff out of the country today and we will arrange further flights as necessary,” BP said.