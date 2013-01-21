Canadian coordinated Algerian plant attack: Algerian PM

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A Canadian coordinated the Islamist attack on an Algerian gas plant in the Sahara desert, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said on Monday.

“A Canadian was among the militants. He was coordinating the attack,” Sellal told a news conference.

Earlier an Algerian security source told Reuters that documents found on the bodies of two militants had identified them as Canadians, as special forces scoured the plant following Saturday’s bloody end to the crisis.