Frenchman killed in Algerian operation on gas plant: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - A Frenchman was killed when the Algerian army stormed a gas plant to free hostages held by Islamist militants, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.

“The Algerian authorities have just informed us that one of our compatriots, Mr. Yann Desjeux, unfortunately lost his life during the operation to free hostages,” Fabius said in a statement.

“The lives of three others of our compatriots who were on the site during the terrorist attack have been saved,” he added.