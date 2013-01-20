Five militants captured alive at gas plant: Algeria security source

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian special forces clearing the In Amenas gas plant captured five militants alive on Sunday, a security source said, bringing the number of militants who are believed to have participated in an attack on the facility to 37.

Algeria said it expected to raise its preliminary tolls for those killed in the four-day siege deep in the Sahara. A final toll is expected to be released in the coming hours.

Security forces are still clearing the site, the source told Reuters. Engineers are expected to visit soon to start work on resuming output, the source said.