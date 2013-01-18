FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 60 foreigners still missing in Algeria siege
January 18, 2013 / 2:34 PM / 5 years ago

About 60 foreigners still missing in Algeria siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - About 60 foreigners are still held hostage or missing at the besieged Algerian gas plant where Islamist militants fought Algerian troops who stormed the desert facility, a local source told Reuters on Friday.

It was unclear how many of those 60 foreigners were still being held directly under guard by the gunmen and how many might be in hiding in the sprawling compound. It was also not known whether some might have been killed and the bodies not found.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

